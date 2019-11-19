The ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago has partnered with the American Red Cross again for the 6th annual ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 15.
This year, the ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drive has expanded to four locations: the 7th floor of the Merchandise Mart, 222 West Merchandise Mart Plaza, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; the Drake Oak Brook Hotel, 2301 York Road, Oak Brook, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; the Sullivan Community Center in the Vernon Hills Park District, 635 Aspen Drive, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Vernon Hills and our new location across state lines at the Performing Arts Center, 1040 Ridge Road in Munster, Indiana from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sign up to donate by clicking on this link and signing up for an appointment at the location of your choice. You can also sign up through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code ABC7CHICAGO. Eligible donors are encouraged to make an appointment to donate at the Red Cross Blood Drive, but walk-ins are also welcome. Donors can save time at their appointments by using Rapid Pass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.
Appointments can be made by downloading the American Red Cross Blood Donor App by visiting redcrossblood.org (enter sponsor code: ABC7Chicago) or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment prior to the drive or for more information. All blood types are needed. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health, may be eligible to donate blood.
Additionally, follow us on Facebook and on Twitter and share your blood drive photos with us using #ABC7BloodDrive.
For general information about giving blood, eligibility requirements etc., please go to: http://www.redcrossblood.org/.
Inclement weather and seasonal illnesses often result in fewer blood donations during the winter -- but cancer patients, trauma victims and surgery patients don't get a winter break. A successful blood drive on January 16 will go a long way to avoid a shortage this time of year and ensure that these and others patients have the blood products they need. Donors of all blood types are important at the drive, particularly O negative, A negative and B negative. Each day, the Red Cross needs 14,000 blood donations to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals and transfusion centers across the country. The entire donation process takes about an hour. Everyone who attempts to donate will receive a commemorative T-shirt and refreshments.
Other media partners include iHeartMedia and Univision.
The ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News