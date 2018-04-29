COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Walk MS: Chicago happening Sunday

Walk MS: Chicago was held Sunday at Soldier Field. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Together, the greater Illinois area is expected to raise more than $2 million cumulatively with eight other Walk MS events across Illinois on April 29 and May 6.

Multiple sclerosis is a neurological disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord.

Walk MS is an opportunity for people to come together with friends, loved ones and co-workers to fundraise, connect and advocate for people affected by MS. This event is a real rallying point for the MS community.

Walk MS Director Rob Multerer sat down with ABC7 to talk about Walk MS events in the Illinois area.

Three of four walkers are women and the majority are ages 25 - 54. These demographics closely correspond to the profile of people who live with MS.

Visit walkMS.org for details on all nine Walk MS events across Illinois.

Walk MS: Chicago
Date: April 29, 2018
Hours: Site opens at 9:30 a.m.; Walk begins at 11 a.m.
Address: Soldier Field - 1410 Museum Campus Drive, Chicago, IL 60605
Admission: Free
Is this open to the public? Yes
Visit WalkMS.org to donate or attend one of the other Walk MS events across Illinois.
