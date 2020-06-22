What's next for DACA recipients? DACA recipient says a path to citizenship and protection for immediate family

CHICAGO, IL (WLS) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump's attempt to end the DACA program, a move that happily surprised thousands of people across the country."It was so surprising, I think it was one of the most surprising things that happened for us in 2020," said Elizeth Arguelles.Arguelles is one of roughly 700,000 people in the U.S who are on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program- a program that protects thousands of young undocumented immigrants from deportation.She says it's a small victory, but the fight isn't over."On the contrary, we're just getting started. We're going to be demanding protection for all," said Arguelles.It's a fight all too familiar to Arguelles. She came to the U.S at just eight years old, she said it's the only country she's known and is proud to call home. She put herself through college by selling tamales during the early morning hours.At times saying she didn't know her future would look like but she never gave up."There were just no other options for me. I had to work, if not I wouldn't of been able to go to college."On Friday, President Donald Trump tweeted, "we will be submitting enhanced papers shortly in order to properly fulfill the Supreme Court's ruling and request of yesterday."Luis Cortes Romero, one of the attorneys on the front-lines defending the existence of DACA, who is also a dreamer himself, said he's prepared for the any fight that's to come."He's going to have to explain to everyone publicly, that's what the Supreme Court said, to explain why he wants to terminate this program given that it has an overwhelming majority of support across political aisles," said Romero.Arguelles and Romero saying that the big victory would be a path to citizenship as well as protections for their immediate family members.Arguelles saying she's hopeful because of the activism for change she's seen in the last couple of week."What's next is really a fight, a fight that's going to continue with even more force."