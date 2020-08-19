community journalist

Community organization Diaper Drive helps over 700 families

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO, IL (WLS) -- When the pandemic hit, organizations across the city scrambled to help families in need with food and other necessities. Yo Soy Ella, a non-profit that focuses on helping Latinas mentally and physically, has shifted to providing baby essentials through their diaper drives.

"When the unemployment and the furlough and economic downturn happened, we noticed the women also, and parents, were making an outcry saying thank you for the food, thank you for these necessities but we also need baby essentials," said Sarah Taylor, founder and Executive Director of Yo Soy Ella,

The group also partnered with Esperanza Health Centers, serving the Brighton Park, Gage Park, and McKinley Park with baby essentials.

In addition to diapers, baby formula and baby wipes are distributed. As people line up- safety remains top of mind.

"The community members line up outside, they'll never have to come inside unless they have to use restrooms. In that case we will take their temperatures to make sure they aren't showing covid19 symptoms," said Jessica Torrez of Esperanza Health Centers.

Yo Soy Ella will be hosting their fourth Diaper Drive August 30th, so far they've helped over 700 families. All essentials are donation based.

For more information on how to donate, visit their website at www.yosoyella.org.
