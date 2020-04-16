Philadelphia bus shooting leaves 3 teens hurt after man with concealed carry claims self-defense

PHILADELPHIA -- Police said a man is claiming self-defense after shooting three teens while riding on a bus in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday.Investigators said the three teenagers were in a physical altercation with the shooter while riding on the Route 58 SEPTA bus around 1 a.m.The bus came to a stop not far from a mall.Police are still working to determine what led to the altercation and shooting. Investigators said the three teens approached a 24-year-old man who was sitting in the back of the bus. For some reason, they got into a physical altercation, and during that time police said the victim ended up shooting each of the teens.Officers transported a 16-year-old victim to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his left thigh. He was listed as stable.Officers placed a tourniquet on a second shooting victim, a 17-year-old boy, and transported him to another hospital with a gunshot wound to his right knee. He is also stable.The third shooting victim, a 15-year-old boy, was transported to another local hospital with a gunshot wound to his right thigh and one to his right buttocks. He is stable.Police said the 24-year-old shooter was transported to the Northeast Detective Division for further investigation. A weapon was recovered. Investigators also said the man had a concealed carry permit and showed officers those credentials.Officers said they found three spent shell casings on the bus."There were about three other people on the bus at the time who were not involved. Those three individuals were transported to Northeast Detectives as witnesses. The 35-year-old bus driver was not injured and not involved. He was driving the bus when it happened," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.SEPTA officials are still implementing measures of social distancing by asking everyone to only ride if it's absolutely necessary during the coronavirus outbreak.Limited services are still in place allowing essential workers to get around. Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the confrontation.