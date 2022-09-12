3 children dead after being found unconscious at NYC beach; mother questioned in apparent drownings

NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth E. Corey gives an update on the deaths of 3 children found on a beach in Coney Island.

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn -- Three children have died after they were found unconscious on a beach Brooklyn's famed Coney Island boardwalk Monday morning, and their mother is now being questioned by police.

According to the New York Police Department, investigators believe the 30-year-old mother took her three children to the ocean and drowned them.

Officers first received a phone call around 1:40 a.m. from a concerned family member that someone may have harmed three small children.

When officers arrived at the home on Neptune Avenue a man who identified himself as the father of the three children answered the door and told police he believed the mother was with the children on the boardwalk.

Police then began to canvas the boardwalk and surrounding area for any sign of the mother or children.

That's when they received a second phone call from family members who were with the mother on the boardwalk.

The mother was "soaking wet" and barefoot and would not communicate with officers, according to NYPD officials. She was taken to the hospital for evaluation and is currently at the 60th Precinct where officers are questioning her.

At 4:42 a.m., officers found a 7-year-old boy, 4-year-old girl, and 3-month-old boy unconscious on the shoreline near West 35th Street, about two miles from where their mother was found on the boardwalk.

They were rushed to Coney Island Hospital, where all three were pronounced dead.

Investigators are now questioning the mother in what is being investigated as a triple drowning.

Family members initially called 911 because the mother had made statements that concerned them for the safety of the children.

The mother has prior incidents of harassment and aggravated harassment that did not result in charges. She has no prior arrests or a history of being emotionally disturbed.

She has not yet been charged.