Former Illinois Criminal Justice Authority deputy director to join 1st Congressional District race

Rep. Bobby Rush has endorsed candidate Karin Norington-Reaves as his replacement
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another candidate is expected to enter the race to replace Illinois First District Congressman Bobby Rush, who has decided not to run again.

Charise Williams will make her formal announcement Saturday. She was previously the Chief of Staff-Deputy Director for the Illinois Criminal Justice Authority.

Other candidates include Jonathan Jackson, who is the son of Reverend Jesse Jackson, Chicago Alderman Pat Dowell and Karin Norington-Reaves, who is CEO of the Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership.
