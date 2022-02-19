CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another candidate is expected to enter the race to replace Illinois First District Congressman Bobby Rush, who has decided not to run again.
SEE ALSO | Jonathan Jackson, Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.'s son, jumps into race for U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush's seat
Charise Williams will make her formal announcement Saturday. She was previously the Chief of Staff-Deputy Director for the Illinois Criminal Justice Authority.
RELATED | Rep. Bobby Rush endorses Karin Norington-Reaves as replacement
Other candidates include Jonathan Jackson, who is the son of Reverend Jesse Jackson, Chicago Alderman Pat Dowell and Karin Norington-Reaves, who is CEO of the Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership.
Former Illinois Criminal Justice Authority deputy director to join 1st Congressional District race
Rep. Bobby Rush has endorsed candidate Karin Norington-Reaves as his replacement
CONGRESSIONAL RACE
TOP STORIES
Show More