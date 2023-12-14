Cook County accepting applications for 1st marriage of 2024 lottery drawing

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough is now accepting applications for a lottery drawing for the first marriage of 2024.

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough is now accepting applications for a lottery drawing for the first marriage of 2024.

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough is now accepting applications for a lottery drawing for the first marriage of 2024.

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough is now accepting applications for a lottery drawing for the first marriage of 2024.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough is now accepting applications for a lottery drawing for the first marriage of 2024.

Interested couples can enter at cookcountyclerk.com/firstmarriage for their chance to win the first marriage license of the new year.

Applications will be accepted through Tuesday, December 26. The lottery will then be held on December 27.

The wedding will take place on January 2.

Several Chicago area establishments have donated gifts for the winning couple including:

-A Newlywed Gourmet Dinner Gift Box including filet mignon, strip steaks, and lobster tails provided by Whittingham Meats

-A sparkling wine basket and champagne flutes provided by Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant

-A gift card provided by Eli's Cheesecake

-A wedding dance lesson provided by Duet Dance Studio

-A cooking lesson provided by The Chopping Block

-Wedding flower arrangements provided by LaSalle Flower Group

-Tickets to a comedy show provided by the Laugh Factory Chicago