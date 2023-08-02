Cook County Treasurer launches property tax guide, explaining rates, exemptions, how to save money

Cook County property tax bills skyrocketed for tens of thousands of residents this year, with increases up to 1000% for some. Here's how to appeal.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For those who own property in Cook County, there is a new tool available to help people better understand property tax bills.

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas has released a new guide that explains the property tax system. The guide answers some frequently asked questions, such as why many tax bills are so high and what can be done to save money.

The guide also explains how taxes are determined, how collections are enforced, how to file an appeal to dispute a property tax assessment, and how to take advantage of money-saving exemptions.

The new guide can be found on the Cook County Treasurer's website.