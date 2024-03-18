Lowest voter turnout in a decade as early voting for the 2024 Illinois primary election ends Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday is the last day for Illinois residents to cast their vote early ahead of Tuesday's Election Day.

People were lined up before doors opened at 9 a.m. at the Loop Super Site, ready to cast their ballot.

"I vote every time, all the time. My vote counts," voter Lori said.

One of the biggest items on the 2024 ballot is Mayor Brandon Johnson's Bring Chicago Home referendum.

READ ALSO: IL Supreme Court denies appeal to block Bring Chicago Home referendum

If passed, would hike the real estate transfer tax on buildings over $1 million, and lower the tax rate for less expensive properties to help fight homelessness.

"No, I'm not bringing Chicago home," voter Rodney Hill said. "That's just a tax that's going to raise the rents because it's tax on the properties over $1 million. Most of these properties they're renting out are worth at least $1 million. So it's going to fall back on the renters."

"I did a little research on that. And it's fine," voter Carlo Govia said.

Another high-stake race is for the Cook County State's Attorney Office.

Two Democrats are vying for the spot, Clayton Harris III and Eileen O'Neill Burke.

The winner of the primary will face off against Republican Bob Fioretti and Libertarian Andrew Charles Kopinski.

"The state's attorney's race was a big deal for me this time," Lori said. "I made sure that I voted."

"I want tougher crime," voter Nathan said. "This city is overrun with crime. And the one man said 'fairness to the perpetrators.' What about fairness to the victims? That hurts."

This year, voter turnout has significantly decreased compared to past years.

This is the lowest primary turnout Chicago has seen in a presidential election year for at least 12 years.

ABC7 political analyst Laura Washington explained that lower voter turnout favors incumbents and big political names, but doesn't look good for races lower on the ballot.

"That's a shame because those lower races have a lot of impact, particularly the judges, particularly the state representatives, state senators," Washington said. "Those lower ballot races do really make a difference."

"If you don't vote, I don't want to hear your mouth," voter Rodney Hill said. "You can't say anything about any candidate or what somebody's doing or what somebody's not doing."

