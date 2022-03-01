Cook County property tax payments due Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The first installment of Cook County property taxes is due Tuesday.
Almost 1.8 million bills were posted online in December and mailed to taxpayers in January.
More than 70 percent of property owners have paid their taxes.
If you can't pay the full amount due, partial payment is accepted. But after March 1, any balance due is charged 1.5%per month.
"More than 70% of property owners have paid their taxes, including more than 207,000 taxpayers who went to our website and paid online," Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said. "Paying online is safe, and online payments will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, March 1."
Property owners can pay online through 11:59 p.m. For more information, visit cookcountytreasurer.com.
