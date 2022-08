Prayer service held for Cook County Sheriff's Officer Danny Dehoyos with cancer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A prayer service was held Monday night for a Cook County Sheriff's Officer recently diagnosed with cancer.

Danny DeHoyos was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

According to information shared on a GoFundMe page, DeHoyos is expected to undergo extensive treatment, including chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant.

The diagnosis has put the officer's previously scheduled surgery to treat three brain aneurysms on hold.