CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a new free to help Cook County residents struggling during the pandemic.
The initiative is aimed at helping residents resolve evictions, foreclosure, debt and tax deed issues before going to court.
"Cook County has been experiencing an affordable housing crisis since at least the turn of the century," said Board President Toni Preckwinkle. "The pandemic has only exacerbated this crisis and the most vulnerable among us, our Black and Brown residents, have once again been left to bear the brunt of the burden. When you look at this issue against the backdrop of the financial hit many are taking, we understood we needed to step in and provide solutions."
Preckwinkle says initial funding comes from a $1 million grant from the CARES Fund.
For more information, visit www.cookcountylegalaid.org.
Cook County launches legal aid initiative for residents facing evictions, foreclosures, debt and tax issues
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News