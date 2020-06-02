Weather

Chicago Weather: Cooling centers open as heat and humidity rises

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

City of Chicago opens cooling centers and cooling buses for residents as heat and humidity rises.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cooling centers across Chicago will be open to provide residents with some relief from the heat as temperatures are expected to hit the low 90s Tuesday afternoon.

The King Community Service Center at 4314 S. Cottage Grove and the Garfield Community Service Center at 10 S. Kedzie will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., according to a release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office.

The city is also deploying cooling center buses at each police district from 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

To locate a Cooling Center or request a well-being check for someone who may be suffering from the heat, the city urges residents to call 3-1-1.

Hot Weather Tips
  • Drink lots of water and natural juices; avoid alcoholic beverages, coffee, tea and sodas.

  • Avoid going outside in the extreme heat.

  • If you don't have air conditioning, keep shades drawn and blinds closed but windows

    slightly open.

  • Keep electric lights off or turned down.

  • Minimize use of your oven and stove.

  • Wear loose, light, cotton clothing.

  • Take cool baths and showers.

  • Don't leave anyone (including pets) in a parked car, even for a few minutes.
