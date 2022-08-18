Cooper Roberts update: Fundraiser planned for 8-year-old boy paralyzed in Highland Park shooting

A new fundraiser is planned for Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy paralyzed in the deadly Highland Park mass shooting.

The family of the young boy said he still has an IV drip and is mostly on a liquid diet because of nausea.

It has been over a month since a shooter opened fire at the community's 4th of July parade, killing seven people and wounding several others, including Cooper Roberts. He is making a slow physical recovery, his family said.

Now, Whiskey River Bar and Grill in Glenview is hosting a fundraiser to help the family.

A Glenview bar is planning to host a fundraiser to help the Roberts family as 8-year-old Cooper continues to recover after he was paralyzed in the Highland Park shooting.

The event will be held on October 16.

The family's GoFundMe can also be found here.