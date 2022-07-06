Highland Park shooting victims remembered for kindness, warmth

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=12021221" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek identifies 6 people killed in the Highland Park parade shooting on July 4 and Highland Park Mayor Nancy Roetering addresses her city in the wake

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The scene of the massacre in Highland Park is finally starting to return to normal, as debris -- chairs and strollers that were left behind in the chaos amid a shooting that took the lives of seven and injured dozens more -- is cleaned up.But the impact of these losses stretches far and wide. Victims ranged from 35 to 88 years old. Those were mothers, fathers and grandparents.Officials Tuesday identified six of the victims killed in the Highland Park parade shooting on the Fourth of July.A seventh person died Tuesday in a Cook County hospital and has not yet been identified. At least 39 people were injured after police said a shooter opened fire on the parade from a rooftop.The victims include a lifelong member of a local synagogue and a loving grandfather.The Lake County Coroner identified the victims killed as:Irina and Kevin McCarthy's 2-year-old son was found wandering alone in the wake of the shooting Monday, and safely reunited with his grandparents."When we pulled in, it looked like the cops were getting ready for war; I'll never forget. I pulled up, and I said 'this is not our kid. It's not his blood; he's OK. What should we do?' And the cop said, 'we can't be babysitters now; can you take care of him?' We said, 'of course," parade-goer Greg Ring said.Stephen Straus was a financial adviser who still took the train every day to his office at a brokerage firm in Chicago, his family said."He was an honorable man who worked his whole life," a niece said. "He should not have had to die this way."Nicolas Toledo-Zargoza's family said he had worked around the Highland Park area for many years after arriving in the U.S. in the 1980s.In a statement, his grandson said, "My grandpa was a funny man. He'd always joke around and be playful with his grandkids....he spent his last days swimming and fishing and being among family."He was retired and lived in Mexico, but would come during the summer to spend time with his kids and grandchildren.The North Shore Congregation Israel confirmed that Sundheim was a lifelong synagogue congregant and staff member.In a statement, the congregation said, "...our beloved Jacki Sundheim was one of the victims murdered at the Highland Park parade."They went on to call her a cherished member known for her kindness and warmth.Katie Goldstein's husband and daughters said the same of her. No one has ever met anyone nicer, her husband said.Police said Tuesday no children were killed, but a seventh victim died at Evanston Hospital, police said Tuesday afternoon.Dr. Wendy Rush was at the parade and attended to the wounded."We heard the gunfire and then it stopped and multiple people, everybody was jumping into action," Dr. Rush said. "People identified themselves as physicians, as nurses, anyone who could help, had special skills. In our field as an anesthesiologist, we have very specialized skills managing breathing for people. We are very well trained in CPR and advanced life support and starting IVs and people were just helping all over."Among some 39 people wounded or injured in the attack were Chicago Public Schools teacher Zoe Kolpack and her husband, Steven.Although their children were not hurt, the educator's father and brother-in-law were also shot and wounded. Kolpack teaches at Dever Elementary.CPS said in a statement, "Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is devastated to learn that one of our CPS teachers and her family members are among those who were injured in Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park. We are thinking of our William Dever Elementary colleague and her family, as well as all those impacted by this tragedy. CPS officials have been in contact with the teacher and her family and our crisis team and support services will be available to support the Dever Elementary staff and students as needed."Highland Park hospital officials said nine people remained hospitalized Tuesday, ranging in age from 14 to their 70s.Four are in good condition, four remain stable and one, a 69-year-old man, is in critical condition. Eight of the nine patients were shot.One patient, an 8-year-old boy, was taken to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital.There were multiple inter-religious prayer vigils taking place Tuesday afternoon and evening and more in the days to come, as the community grieves and takes steps to heal.