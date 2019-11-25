Chicago officer wounded in shootout after Des Plaines bank robbery released from hospital

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5710057" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The 15-year-old innocent bystander who was shot and seriously injured Tuesday night in Old Irving Park is a student intern at a music store, and a student at Lane Tech.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer wounded during a shootout after a north suburban bank robbery last week has been released from the hospital.A 15-year-old bystander who was struck by a stray bullet during the exchange of gunfire is also recovering.Police said Christopher Willis robbed a Bank of America in Des Plaines last Tuesday. Police said the 32-year-old then stole a vehicle and led authorities on a chase into Chicago's Old Irving Park neighborhood.After being confronted by officers, Chicago police said Willis opened fire, hitting a 46-year-old officer in the head.A Des Plaines officer fatally shot Willis. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.Alleged getaway driver Maurice Murphy, 32, is charged with felony robbery.According to the criminal complaint filed in federal court Friday, "a witness and some friends noticed Murphy walking in the 1900 block of South Chestnut Street and tackled him near an alley once they heard emergency sirens."Murphy then allegedly told authorities, "You got me."Prosecutors said Murphy confessed he helped with the bank robbery because he said he needed the money.Murphy's next court date is scheduled for Monday.