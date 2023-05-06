Fashion at the coronation: What the guests wore

See looks from Jill Biden, Katy Perry, Emma Thompson and more!

LONDON -- Choosing the 'right' outfit to wear to any royal event is of utmost importance, and there can be few moments more historically significant than the coronation of a new monarch.

Much has been made of the departures from tradition for the coronation of King Charles III and this extended to the guest's dress codes. Gone were the requests for attendees to wear grand robes or ceremonial attire in favor of a more relaxed, pared-down look.

Scroll down to see what royalty, dignitaries and celebrities wore for the big event!

Kate, Princess of Wales

Kate, Princess of Wales arrives at Westminster Abbey prior to the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles III in London Saturday, May 6, 2023. AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

Jill and Finnegan Biden

US First Lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan arrive at Westminster Abbey. Getty Images

First Lady Jill Biden wore periwinkle blue Ralph Lauren skirt suit accessorized with a coordinating hair bow and was accompanied by her granddaughter Finnegan Biden in a chic pale yellow cape dress by Markarian, in what could be seen as a sartorial nod to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska

Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska and the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, right arrive at Westminster Abbey, Andrew Milligan/Pool via AP

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska, who sat next to the Bidens, was spotted in an icy blue dress and coat pairing.

Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson arrives ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, May 6, 2023. Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP

British actor and "Love Actually" star Emma Thompson arrived at the ceremony in a monochrome red rose-printed overcoat from Emilia Wickstead, accessorized with her Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) medal.

Thompson, who has been known to subvert royal dress codes after she received her MBE award at Buckingham Palace in 2018 in a pair of Stella McCartney for Stan Smith trainers, was seen outside Westminster Abbey this morning in a more opulent type of footwear: Roger Vivier black satin pumps with a crystal heel and buckle.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry and Edward Enninful arrive at Westminster Abbey. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Katy Perry (scheduled to headline the coronation concert in Windsor on Sunday) opted for a pink skirt suit and pearl choker by Vivienne Westwood -- the late British designer who died in December 2022.

The distinctive necklace design may also be a nod to Queen Camilla's own fashion legacy. Camilla has numerous three-strand pearl pieces, including the aquamarine piece she has worn consistently since the 1990s.

Perry was accompanied by British Vogue editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, who arrived in a statement icy blue waistcoat and polka dot tie.

Princess Anne

Anne, Princess Royal arrives at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London. Getty Images

Princess Anne, Charles' only sister, has joined royal family members at Westminster Abbey to watch her brother's coronation.

Anne and Charles were both alive when their mother was coronated in 1953. While Charles attended the ceremony, Anne did not because she was considered too young at the time.

