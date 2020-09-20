Lincoln Square Ravenswood Apple Fest to hold virtual sales event amid pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fall tradition in Chicago is going virtual this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The Lincoln Square Ravenswood Apple Fest will begin online sales of unique food items patrons have come to love starting Monday.Although the entire fest won't be on the street this year, organizers said they still want to be able to support local farmers who have made the fest special."Farmers Markets are essential businesses and have played such a huge role in our Apple Fest that we're doing a mini farmers market so we can support them," Nicole Benjamin, Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce said.The 33rd annual Apple Fest Farmers Market is scheduled to be held Saturday October 3 and Sunday October 4 from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.For event updates and ticket information visit lincolnsquare.org/apple-fest.