Chicago launches cab PPE program to help drivers safely operate during COVID-19 pandemic

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is launching a new program Friday that will help subsidize personal protective equipment for taxicab drivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection will announce the launch of a new program that offers subsidies to Chicago's taxicab medallion owners so they can purchase the PPE they need to operate safely in Chicago.

Under the program, the city is making available $200 per taxicab per year for reimbursements for face coverings, gloves, disinfecting products, partitions and other PPE products and services.

To be eligible, taxis must be in good standing with the Pace Taxi Access Program, through which paratransit customers travel via taxi at reduced rates for trips originating within Chicago. Items eligible for reimbursement include but are not limited to:
  • Masks

  • Gloves

  • Hand Sanitizer


  • Cleaning Products and Services

  • Plastic or Vinyl Partitions

  • Partition Installation Costs


    • For many paratransit passengers, TAP is essential as their primary means of mobility. All city of Chicago licensed cabs are available to accept and transport certified paratransit passengers through TAP and all are required to install and maintain technology to accommodate payments and service through this program.
