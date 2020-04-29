Parents must help children understand COVID-19 crisis as typical are milestones missed, Northwestern psychiatrist says

WINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The class of 2020 is missing out on a lot this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Those events include prom and graduation ceremonies and eighth-grade trips that are rights of passage for many before high school.Some students might feel sad, while parents are at a loss for how to help them cope.Dr. Danesh Alam joined ABC 7 Chicago to talk about it remotely Wednesday morning.He's a psychiatrist with Northwestern Medicine Central Dupage Hospital.The depression rates are significant, he said. Parents should help children understand and make sense of current challenges.