coronavirus indiana

Coronavirus Indiana: COVID-19 cases top 43K with 2,386 deaths after moving into Phase 4

Indiana offers public schools $61M in remote learning grants
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
INDIANAPOLIS (WLS) -- Indiana announced 43,140 total COVID-19 cases and 2,386 related deaths Wednesday.

The Indiana State Department of Health says 281 more Indiana residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19. It brings the state's confirmed total to 43,140.

The health department also said that 9 more deaths due to complications from the virus have been reported, bringing the state's total to 2,386.

Gov. Eric Holcomb says Indiana's public schools can apply for funding to improve their remote learning capabilities during the coronavirus pandemic through a $61.6 million grant program.

Holcombs announced Monday that the deadline is July 17 to apply for the needs-based, competitive funding through the Governor's Emergency Education Relief, which is financed by the federal CARES Act.

Traditional public school corporations, public charter schools, accredited non-public schools, higher education institutions and other education-related entities are eligible to apply for the grants. The state expects to award dozens of grants through the program.

Indiana doctors have also been providing remote care to patients since clinics have closed and government mandated orders have kept people at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The health system is starting to look much different as facilities shift to telemedicine, which allows doctors to meet with patients through video conferencing, reported the Indianapolis Business Journal.

Some doctors say it can speed up diagnosis and treatment. IU Health, the state's largest hospital system, said its doctors have conducted about 80,000 telemedicine visits this year.

Four Indiana groups have been awarded a combined $141,000 from a federal agency to help individuals and families avoid foreclosure and make better home-buying and rental choices.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says the grants will directly support the housing counseling services provided by the HUD-approved groups, including helping people assess their readiness for a home purchase and navigating the home-buying process.

HUD-approved housing counseling agencies also help people find affordable rental housing. HUD Midwest Regional Administrator Joseph P. Galvan says the grants will "ensure that homeowners and renters alike can receive assistance from HUD-approved housing counseling agencies and make smart housing choices."

The state moved to Phase 4 of its reopening plan last week, ahead of schedule.

Many businesses were caught off guard with Indiana starting stage 4 early, especially in Lake County which has been a week behind most of the state in the governor's reopening plan.

Holcomb defended his decision to move the state into the next stage with COVID-19 still spreading.

In Stage 4 office buildings, retail stores and malls are allowed open at full capacity. Restaurants can have up to 75 percent capacity in their dining rooms. Bars, nightclubs, Bowling alleys, Movie theaters, Amusement parks can open at 50 percent capacity.

Casinos were also allowed to reopen at reduced capacity. Horseshoe Hammond Casino will implement new health and safety protocols.

RELATED: Indiana Reopening: Casinos welcome back gamblers with new safety measures
EMBED More News Videos

Most casinos in Indiana reopened Monday morning with new safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19



Social distancing guidelines are still in place, and face coverings are still recommended.

We've compiled the need-to-know information and resources to keep you and your family informed and safe. You can find all of ABC7's latest reporting on the COVID-19 outbreak here.

Here's what the next phase means for Indiana:

  • Crowds of 250 or less

  • State government buildings will no longer have access restrictions.

  • Professional office building employees may resume work at full capacity.


  • Retail stores and malls may open at full capacity with social distancing rules.

  • Restaurant dining room service may increase to 75% capacity.

  • Bar seating in restaurants may open at 50% capacity.

  • Bars and nightclubs may open at 50% capacity with social distancing rules.

  • Cultural, entertainment and tourism businesses such as museums, zoos, bowling alleys and aquariums may open at 50% capacity.

  • Large venues may reopen with social distancing rules.

  • Amusement parks, water parks and similar facilities may open at 50% capacity with required reservations to limit customers.

  • Movie theaters may open at 50% capacity.

  • Horse racing may begin this weekend with no spectators.

  • Casinos may reopen.


  • Playgrounds may reopen, though the state health commissioner recommended that parents take extra caution with their children after playing.

  • Outdoor visitation may take place at assisted living facilities and nursing homes; hospital visitations are encouraged with precautions.

  • Community recreational non-contact sports practices, games and tournaments may resume. Contact sports, such as football, basketball, rugby or wrestling, can conduct conditioning and non-contact drills. Contact sports may resume games or tournaments beginning June 19. Before any games or tournaments, the host must make publicly available a COVID-19 response plan outlining the steps being taken to ensure social distancing, increased sanitation and overall protection of competitors, coaches, staff and spectators.

  • Raceways may open at 50% grandstand capacity

  • Pari-mutuel horse racing may begin with no spectators at Hoosier Park and Indiana Grand facilities. Charity gaming and casinos may open with the approval of the Indiana Gaming Commission.

  • Conventions, fairs, festivals, parades and similar events remain closed.


    • RELATED: Here's where to find coronavirus testing in Northwest Indiana

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnessindianacoronavirus indianacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
    Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
    Indiana nears 43K COVID-19 cases after moving into Phase 4
    Indiana nears 43K COVID-19 cases after moving into Phase 4
    Indiana surpasses 42K COVID-19 cases after moving into Phase 4
    Indiana surpasses 42K COVID-19 cases after moving into Phase 4
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    CTU holds rally as CPS board considers removing CPD from schools
    Plainfield teen who drowned at Indiana Dunes State Park ID'd
    Chicago fireworks-related calls increase 6,200 from last year: OEMC
    Gov. Pritzker reveals Illinois school reopening plan
    Chicago announces new July 4th events
    US COVID-19 cases surge to highest level in 2 months
    Restaurant apologizes after Black woman, son denied service
    Show More
    Inmates got coronavirus relief checks and IRS wants them back
    U of C doctor leading study into how far the coronavirus travels in air
    Preliminary M 5.8 earthquake shakes Central California
    Boy shot 17 times in Philly, mother in 'disbelief'
    Statues toppled, senator injured after overnight protests in Wisconsin
    More TOP STORIES News