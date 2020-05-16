Quick Tip

Avoid unnecessary visits to the bank to deposit your stimulus check with mobile banking

By
While some banks are remaining open amid the coronavirus pandemic, you may notice limited hours or realize going in person may pose unnecessary health risks.

That's why many banks are encouraging people to bank online as much as possible.

ABC 7 Chicago I-Team Consumer Reporter Jason Knowles says utilizing mobile banking can help cut down on unnecessary visits to your bank, especially when you are looking to deposit your IRS stimulus check.

He said online banking allows you to transfer funds, open accounts and deposit checks right from your phone or computer.

Many banks allow you to just take a picture of the check using the mobile app, and the money is quickly deposited into your account.

"Well it is safe because it is encrypted. It's our application, and our software is at the highest level of security, so it is safe," said David Davidson with Chase Bank. "A lot of transactions that used to be done at the teller line are migrating to our digital tools."

Chase Bank said you can also create budgets and monitor spending with new mobile tools, which is something that may be more important than ever with ever growing financial concerns. Most other banks have similar mobile options as well, so be sure to check their websites and mobile apps.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financebankmoneyquick tipcoronavirusi teamcoronavirus tipsbanks
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
QUICK TIP
Do you have unclaimed property?
How to spot work-from-home job scams
How to get a break from your bills during COVID-19 crisis
Can't find essential items at stores? Your credit card could help
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois COVID-19 cases top 92K, over 4K deaths
Grubhub driver hits woman with car after social distancing argument in Lakeview: restaurant owner claims
DuPage River search for missing woman with autism resumes
Tips for shopping, staying active amid COVID-19
'Steady decrease' in coronavirus cases at Cook County Jail, officials say
Fred Willard, comedic actor known for 'Best in Show,' dies at 86
Debate: More stimulus checks or wait and see?
Show More
Two Amazon trucks crash on I-94, sending packages everywhere
What to know about Illinois' 92,457 COVID-19 cases
Obama criticizes COVID-19 response in online graduation speech
Aurora nurse expresses regret for bar visit without mask
Wisconsin pub defies carry-out only order
More TOP STORIES News