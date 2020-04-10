Coronavirus in US: FDA orders Texas church to stop selling fake coronavirus medicine

By
ANGLETON, Texas -- As work toward a vaccine for the coronavirus goes on around the clock, the FDA has issued a warning about so-called miracle cures that are actually toxic chemicals.

An organization called Genesis 2 Church of Healing was the subject of the warning about "Miracle Mineral Solution." The solution is chlorine dioxide, which is used as an industrial cleaner for swimming pools. The solution is capable of damaging the liver, kidneys and heart, and causing death.

RELATED: Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths

Three years ago, the person connected to the Angleton church was ordered to cease the sale and distribution of the mineral solution by the Harris County District Attorney's office.

It appears from the church's website that Miracle Mineral Solution has been repurposed for the coronavirus pandemic. The FDA has given the church 48 hours to stop promoting the products.

RELATED: Latest news and updates on Illinois coronavirus cases, Chicago area impact
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasfdacoronaviruschurchcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldscamcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Show More
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Historic legislative session clears obstacle for Chicago casino
Memorial Day weekend tourists flock to Indiana, Wisconsin beaches
More TOP STORIES News