Cook County set to unveil COVID-19 vaccination registration form for residents

The online form will give people the chance to register and receive information when a COVID-19 vaccine is ready for mass distribution in the county.
And with a limited supply, high risk individuals are being prioritized.
"This is a difficult time because we know that there's a lot of interest in the vaccine- we're seeing surges around the country," said Dr. Kiran Joshi, Senior Medical Officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health.
According to the CDC, Illinois has received roughly 400,000 doses of the vaccine.
Over the weekend, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that is just not enough, and added that at the current rate it would take nearly one and a half years to fully vaccinate the city.
While health systems work to get their employees and first responders inoculated as quickly as possible Will County is asking its residents to register online to streamline the process once the vaccine is more widely available.
