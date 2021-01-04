COVID-19 vaccine

Cook County set to unveil COVID-19 vaccination registration form for residents

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County unveiled a vaccination registration form for suburban residents.

The online form will give people the chance to register and receive information when a COVID-19 vaccine is ready for mass distribution in the county.

And with a limited supply, high risk individuals are being prioritized.

RELATED: When can you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Find out where you are in line
Where are you in line for the vaccine? See for yourself!



"This is a difficult time because we know that there's a lot of interest in the vaccine- we're seeing surges around the country," said Dr. Kiran Joshi, Senior Medical Officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health.

According to the CDC, Illinois has received roughly 400,000 doses of the vaccine.

With thousands more COVID-19 cases and dozens more deaths in the state, Illinois health officials said delays with vaccine distribution are more crucial than ever.



Over the weekend, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that is just not enough, and added that at the current rate it would take nearly one and a half years to fully vaccinate the city.

While health systems work to get their employees and first responders inoculated as quickly as possible Will County is asking its residents to register online to streamline the process once the vaccine is more widely available.


