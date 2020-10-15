Wisconsin COVID-19: WI judge blocks governor's capacity order as state reports 3,747 new coronavirus cases, 17 additional deaths

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (WLS) -- Wisconsin reported 3,747 new coronavirus cases, with 17 additional deaths Thursday, breaking Tuesday's new daily case record of 3,279.Just over 15,000 people we tested in the past 24 hours with a one-day positivity rate of nearly 20.8%.The state has seen a total of 162,325 positive cases with 1,553 deaths in the state from COVID-19. State Department of Health Services figures show more than 50,000 new cases in the last three weeks.Over 31,000 of the cases remain active, or about 20% of total cases.The seven-day average percent positive by person rate of 20.8%. The 7-day percent positive by test, total tests by day was 10.6% Thursday. And 57 of 72 counties are considered at very high levels.Hospitalizations were at a daily high of 1,017 on Wednesday, the same day the state opened a field hospital outside of Milwaukee to handle overflow patients. As of Thursday, the hospital had yet to admit anyone.A Wisconsin judge has temporarily blocked an order from Gov. Tony Evers' administration limiting the number of people who can gather in bars, restaurants and other indoor places.Sawyer County Circuit Judge John Yackel on Wednesday blocked the order and set a court date for Monday. The Democratic governor's order, issued last week, limited the number of customers in many indoor establishments to 25% of capacity.The governor's spokeswoman says the ruling will be challenged. The Tavern League of Wisconsin had sued Tuesday and argues that the order amounted to "defacto closure."It's the off-season in Lake Geneva, and COVID-19 numbers are high. Evers has urged people to stay home, but tourists are still in town.Most are wearing masks."I follow the rules, and I'm careful. So I'm not concerned," tourist Susie Puntil-Wilcek said.Gary Petzinger, the owner of the popcorn and confections shop downtown, said, despite the pandemic, business has been good."I get a lot of people from Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota that come in here," Petzinger said.Wisconsin has earned the distinction of being a COVID-19 hotspot for the entire country, with numbers this week at an all-time high.The state has set up a makeshift hospital near Milwaukee to handle extra patients."We are in crisis in the state, and mass gatherings are not a helpful way to stop the spread of the virus. And so order or no order, I strongly urge people in this state to avoid any type of mass gathering," said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy director of Wisconsin Health Services.Despite the court ruling, former long-time Lake Geneva Mayor Speedo Condos keeps capacity at his restaurant at 50%.Everyone wears masks and follows other COVID-19 protocols."I object to the rules. I think the public should be responsible for themselves," said Condos, who owns Harborside restaurant downtown.