Coronavirus

NJ man charged with terroristic threats allegedly coughed on Wegmans worker, said he had COVID-19

MANALAPAN, N.J. -- A New Jersey man is facing charges after he was accused of coughing on a Wegmans employee and telling the woman he had the novel coronavirus.

The incident happened on March 22 around 6:30 p.m.

The employee told investigators she was concerned that George Falcone, 50, was standing too close to her and an open display of prepared foods, so she requested that he step back as she covered the food.

According to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office, Falcone allegedly stepped forward to within 3 feet of her, leaned toward her, and purposely coughed. He then laughed and said he was infected with the novel coronavirus.

Investigators said Falcone then told two other employees they are lucky to have jobs.

Authorities said Falcone initially refused to cooperate with a detective at the store. He was later released on a summons.

"These are extremely difficult times in which all of us are called upon to be considerate of each other- not to engage in intimidation and spread fear, as alleged in this case," said New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Singh Grewal. "We must do everything we can to deter this type of conduct and any similar conduct that harms others during this emergency."

Falcone was charged with terroristic threats and other related offenses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
monmouth countyterror threatcoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News