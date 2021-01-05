Chicago healthcare workers 1st to receive 2nd dose of Pfizer vaccine Tuesday at Norwegian American Hospital

WATCH: 1st COVID-19 vaccines in Chicago administered

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the first people in Chicago to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is set to received the second dose Tuesday morning.Dr. Marina Del Rios was one of the first five people in the city to get vaccinated in December.On Tuesday she is scheduled to get her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.Rios is an emergency physician at the University of Illinois Hospital.She was among the original five who volunteered to get inoculated last month at Chicago's Loretto Hospital.Rios said chose to get the vaccine for the sake of herself, her family and those in her community hesitant to get vaccinated.The Chicago Department of Public Health is expected to hold news conference Tuesday morning at Norwegian American Hospital to show Dr. Del Rios getting her second dose of the vaccine in an effort to highlight the importance of people coming back for a second dose.Health experts say that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is not fully effective without the second dose.Mayor Lori Lightfoot and top health officials are also expected to give an update on COVID-19 vaccinations in the city during the event at 9:30 a.m.