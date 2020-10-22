Mayor Lori Lightfoot to give update on Chicago's COVID-19 reopening framework

Mayor Lightfoot will be joined by Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady and by Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Commissioner Rosa Escareno.
The announcement comes after Mayor Lightfoot issued a warning earlier this week about a rising number of COVID-19 cases which could lead to a return of restrictions on businesses.
Mayor Lightfoot said Monday that the average daily case count for Chicago is 561, up 50% since last week. On June 22, days before the move to phase four, the number was 167.
WATCH: Mayor Lightfoot warns of sharp increase in COVID-19 cases
"Now is the time to double down on what we know works and come together as a city to flatten the curve once again," Lightfoot said. "Everyone must do their part to keep themselves and others safe and help us overcome this deadly disease."
Mayor Lightfoot and Dr. Arwady reiterated calls to continue to use face coverings and limit social gatherings, even small ones.
RELATED: Chicago could return to Phase 3 rules with sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, Lightfoot says
"I'm deeply concerned about these trends and worried that we've got some COVID fatigue setting in where people are not following the public health guidance as they should. This virus doesn't care who you are, it's just looking to spread, and if we give it the opportunity to do so it will," said Dr. Arwady. "Most troubling is the fact that COVID-19 continues to have a disproportionate impact on Black and Latinx individuals, and those with under-lying medical conditions. But we're seeing a rise in cases across the city and across all races and ethnicities, so we all need to re-dedicate ourselves to combatting this epidemic."
Dr. Arwady said in gatherings of ten people, there is a 14% chance someone in the group has COVID-19.