COVID-19 Illinois: Stay-at-Home Advisory issued by Cook County

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cook County Department of Public Health issued a Stay-At-Home Advisory Friday due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The advisory will go into effect at 6 a.m. on Monday and remain in effect for at least 30 days. The order comes one day after Chicago issued a Stay-at-Home Advisory.

Residents are asked to stay at home as much as possible, only leaving for essential activities such as work, grocery shopping, getting teste for COVID-19, medical care and school.

The advisory also asked residents not to gather with anyone from different households, which comes ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Residents are asked to postpone their celebrations or to hold virtual celebrations.

Travel is restricted to only essential travel and the CCDPH asks workers to work from home as much as possible.

"Now more than ever, we must come together to stay apart, " said Dr. Rachel Rubin, CCDPH senior medical officer. and co-lead. "We know limiting gatherings with friends and family can be hard, but we also know that virtual celebrations will save lives."

For more information on the order, visit www.cookcountypublichealth.org or call the CCDPH COVID-19 Hotline at 708-836-4755, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or email ccdph.covid19@cookcountyhhs.org.
