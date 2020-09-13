Business

COVID-19's economic impact forces Wrigleyville bar to close, Gold Coast restaurant close behind

The National Restaurant Association estimates a quarter of all restaurants will close as a result of this pandemic
By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local restaurant owner is making a plea for help while another is closing their doors, as more local restaurants feel the impact of COVID-19.

The National Restaurant Association estimates a quarter of all restaurants will close as a result of this pandemic. However, many restaurant owners and employees in Chicago continue to hold onto hope that they can stay on the other side of that statistic.

Last hugs were shared between patrons outside Lake View's Redmond's Ale House as the popular North Side sports bar closed its doors for good Sunday.

The Wrigleyville bar, known for being a friendly spot for Viking's fans, is just the latest casualty of the COVID-19 economic impact.

The 3rd Coast Cafe in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood has been open for 35 years, but are trying to avoid that same fate.

"So where we go from here, I don't know," said owner Janet Thomas. "We stretched it out as far as we could."

The small restaurant is a big institution among loyal customers.

"When I come here, it's like a home. It's like a home away from home," said longtime customer Frank Oliva.

Thomas says she needs to raise $50,000 in just a matter of weeks, or they fear they will have to close for good.

"We've got until the end of October," Thomas said.

She, like other small business owners, still struggling to pay rent, employees and keep their life-long dreams alive.

"We've dedicated our lives to this little neighborhood making it the place it is now," she said.

Thomas' says her loyal customers have since stepped up, starting a fundraising campaign to keep the long-standing restaurant open.

"It is nonstop, people that I have not talked to in literally years have reached out," she said. "That's what keeps my spirits up. Honestly, it just keeps me boosted where I can-'okay we got this.'"

Customers say there is no Gold Coast without the 3rd Coast Cafe.

"If the place closes, I don't know what is going to happen. There ain't no other place like this here," Oliva said. "We have to keep the place open, we really do."

"We're going to fight. As long as the neighborhood is fighting, we're going to fight to keep this place," Thomas added.

Thomas says if you want to help out 3rd Coast, you can buy gift cards from the restaurant to feed first responders, dine in at the restaurant or contribute to her employee fund.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagolakeviewwrigleyvillegold coastbarcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoisrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
43 shot, 10 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Foxx faces criticism over deadly Wicker Park Walgreens stabbing
High school athletes, parents hold rally to demand return of fall sports
TikTok picks Oracle over Microsoft in Trump-forced sales bid
Bears fans celebrate new season with win against Lions
Cubs' Mills no-hits Brewers for baseball's 2nd no-hitter
IL reports 1,462 new COVID-19 cases
Show More
Sources: Big Ten meets again Sunday, but no vote on return to play
Workers at disabled community serve important purpose amid COVID-19
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight to face off on next 'Verzuz' battle
Replacements brought in after more than 800 nurses strike at Univ. of Illinois Hospital
More TOP STORIES News