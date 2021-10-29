halloween

Halloween safety: Tips to minimize COVID risk while trick-or-treating as younger kids await vaccine

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Tips to minimize COVID risk while trick-or-treating

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Halloween festivities kick off this weekend, but COVID precautions are still top of mind for parents going trick or treating with their kids.

The spookiest holiday came a few days early in Libertyville. Businesses all along the north suburban Main Street offered kids and parents a chance to score some sugar ahead of this Sunday.

"We're good with masks, we're happy with them, we think it's going to save us from general cold and flu this season so yeah we're fine and it's not a big deal," said parent Kate Buckley of her COVID precautions.

Some families are looking forward to next week when young children 5-11 years old will likely be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine.

SEE ALSO | Is it OK to go trick-or-treating during COVID-19 pandemic?

"Try to get vaccinated as much as possible. Be safe be smart in terms of distance and wear a mask as much as you can. That's all we can do," said parent Andrew Mitchell.

Dr. Julie Holland, Vice President of Pediatric Primary Care for the Chicagoland Children's Health Alliance, said group events like Halloween can potentially be an opportunity for COVID spread.

"If you're in a small group of two to three kids, or a small family, and you're outside, and you're distant from other people, you don't necessarily need to be masked," she said.

She said with proper precautions, like adults and children over 12 being vaccinated and masking if you're headed indoors, this Halloween can be a safer one with more vaccines for younger kids right around the corner.

"I think for these kids, it's really going to signal a return to normal for a lot of their pre-COVID lives," she said.

And if you want to avoid Halloween festivities out of safety precautions, some suburbs like Park Ridge and Naperville are printing out signs that either welcome trick or treaters, or politely ask them to move on to the next house.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentinglibertyvillehalloweencoronavirus chicagotrick or treatcoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
1st look at 'Hocus Pocus 2' revealed for Disney+ Day
Iñaki Bascaran funeral details announced
Body of missing ad executive pulled from Chicago River: police
'Prime suspect' arrested in deadly Joliet Halloween party shooting
TOP STORIES
Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on 5 of 6 charges in sex trafficking trial
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Show More
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News