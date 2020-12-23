Chicago-area health care workers share update after receiving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's been almost a week since the first front-line responders in Chicago received their first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. ABC7 asked several Chicago area health care workers to keep a video diary to explain what you can expect after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.
Rush University Medicine emergency room nurse Bill Knietz got his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine nearly a week ago.
"I'm doing great. I'm feeling fine. Had that minor setback on Friday with a headache, but after a little bit it went away and I haven't had anything since," Knietz said.
And after speaking with his colleagues across the country about side effects, "it's always just been one day. Nobody's lingered into two or three days."
University of Chicago Medicine's Dr. Tara Henderson said despite having a history of allergies, almost a week later, she's done remarkably well.
"The wonderful news is that there was absolutely no reaction," she said.
Henderson said University of Chicago Medicine has positioned itself to be a vaccine site for the community in the future.
"We have vaccine storage for almost 90,000 individuals for the Pfizer vaccine and, my understanding is, we have storage for almost the same number for the Moderna vaccine," she said.
NorthShore University HealthSystem pediatrician Dr. Sharon Robinson got her first Pfizer dose last week, now, "I'm headed off to work feeling amazing knowing that I'm halfway there on the road to being immune to COVID-19."
As a pediatrician, she said she spent most of her career educating families about vaccination, and she is continuing now with communities of color.
"The companies were very intentional about making sure that Black and brown individuals were part of these trials so that we knew specifically that it would be safe for our population," Robinson said.
Now, she's ready for her next dose.
"I put [it on] my little calendar. I have like hearts and balloons and all kinds of things! I am ready," she said.
