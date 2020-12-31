Personal Finance

FBI warns of COVID-19 vaccine scams

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The FBI has issued a warning to beware of scams involving fake coronavirus vaccines or cures.

There have been many complaints about ads for phony COVID-19 vaccinations and fraudulent treatments.

The FBI says if you're asked for a down-payment, or offered early access for a price, scammers are likely behind the ad.

"If you are concerned about the validity of a person or organization that has contacted you about a vaccine, it's a good idea to reach out to your local health department before taking any other action," state Rep. Joyce Mason, D-Gurnee, said. "They will be able to provide you with accurate, up-to-date information on vaccine distribution and can help you determine the legitimacy of the vaccine in question."

You can file complaints with the Illinois attorney general.
