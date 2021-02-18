Pregnant women in trial receive 1st COVID-19 vaccine doses

Pregnant women are finally being included in research to prevent COVID-19.The first expectant moms in Pfizer-BioNTech's trial have received their first doses of the vaccine. About 4,000 healthy, pregnant women across nine countries are enrolled in the trial.They will receive their vaccines or a placebo between 24 and 34 weeks gestation.Pfizer officials said the trial won't only provide data on the safety of the vaccine for pregnant women -- but also for their babies. The infants will be monitored until they turn 6 months old.Health officials say pregnant women are at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 but there isn't much data on whether vaccines are safe for them or their unborn babies.Meanwhile, Pfizer plans to start vaccine studies in children as young as five in the coming months.