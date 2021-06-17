COVID vaccine Chicago: Shots now offered at some CTA train stations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago will start to offer COVID vaccines at some CTA train stations.It's part of the city's effort to focus on neighborhoods with lower rates of vaccination.On Mondays, vaccines will be available from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at the 95th/Dan Ryan station on the Red Line, the Belmont station on the Blue Line, the 35th/Archer station on the Orange Line, the 63rd/ Ashland station on the Green Line and the Kedzie station on the Pink Line.On Fridays, you can get vaccinated between 3 and 6:30 p.m. at the Kimball station on the Brown Line, the Western station on the Orange Line, the 87th Street station on the Red Line and the Central station on the Green Line.These shots are free.All vaccines will be offered aboard the CTA's mobile vaccination bus, called the Vaccination Station, which will be parked outside the "L" stations.Both Pfizer (age 12 and up) and J & J (age 18 and up) vaccine will be available. Any minors under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian for vaccination.Doctors are urging more people to get vaccinated, as the Delta variant spreads. Experts say this strain of the virus is more contagious, and could cause more serious illness. Right now, the Delta variant accounts for about 10% of new infections in the United States.A complete list of vaccine special events and pop-ups is on the city's vaccine website at. New events are added weekly.For information about COVID-19 vaccines in Chicago, visit