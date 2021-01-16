COVID-19 vaccine

New CDC COVID vaccination guidelines draws criticism for prioritizing smokers

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
New guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention drew criticism for prioritizing smokers over teachers.

Smokers under the age of 65 are in group 1C, according to the guidelines. This is the same group as people between the age of 65 and 74, younger adults with pre-existing conditions and essential workers.

RELATED: When can you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Find out where you are in liney

Teachers, critical workers in high-risk environments as well as homeless shelter clients and staff are in Phase 2. States can choose to rework the phases.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced Illinois will move forward with an aggressive vaccine plan as the state moves to complete Phase 1A and move into Phase 1B on Jan. 25, 2021.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinessmokingcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineteachers
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Which IL residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by county
Roscoe Village bar giving gift cards to COVID-19 vaccine recipients
Which Chicago residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by zip code
IL gears up for next phase of COVID vaccine plan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago protest expected as IL braces for possible unrest leading to inauguration
Fmr. Chicago firefighter wrongly accused of attacking Capitol cop
Roscoe Village bar giving gift cards to COVID-19 vaccine recipients
New IL political era begins with Speaker Chris Welch: BGA
Tax filing season delayed until February: IRS
Lotto Fever: Mega Millions ticket worth $1M purchased at Chicago 7-Eleven
WI woman, 108, survives COVID-19 battle
Show More
Watch live: Biden introduces science team
Indonesia earthquake leaves at least 46 dead, hundreds hurt
Which Chicago residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by zip code
Armed carjackers force couple from car in Lincoln Park: police
Chicago Weather: Snow showers, breezy Saturday
More TOP STORIES News