Politics

Mayor Lori Lightfoot to give update on Chicago COVID-19 response

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mayor Lightfoot to give update on Chicago COVID-19 response

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will speak at City Hall Tuesday to give an update on Chicago's COVID-19 response.

The press conference is set to take place at 1:30 p.m. and comes as Illinois reported the largest single-day increase of the year Monday, with 12,328 new cases.

The recent sure comes just as large family gatherings and crowded airports could sent numbers even higher.

SEE ALSO: Biden to announce plan to mail 500M free rapid tests to Americans next month

Right now, there are nearly 4,000 patients with COVID in Illinois. More than 800 of those patients are in ICU beds, which worries some health care workers at Silver Cross Hospital in southwest suburban New Lenox.

"We are nearing our capacity but we do have contingency plans in place to add ICU beds if needed," Dr. Atul Gupta, medical director with infection prevention at Silver Cross Hospital. "We're hoping not to get to that point."

In Chicago and suburban Cook County, availability is better. Across Will and Kankakee counties only 5% of ICU beds are available.

Test positivity rate in Illinois is now at 7.1%.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoloophealthcoronavirus testinglori lightfootcoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden to announce plan to mail 500M free rapid tests to Americans
Mayor Lightfoot calls on AG to send more federal resources to Chicago
First day of winter: Solstice, shortest day of year, is today
Popular South Barrington bar closing after 50 years
2 kittens missing after blue carrier thrown in O'Hare garbage can
IL reports 12,328 new COVID cases; tests sold out at many stores
Report released on handling of Smollett case by Kim Foxx
Show More
Bears lose to Vikings 17-9 at Soldier Field
Petition for truck driver sentenced to 110 years exceeds 4M signatures
Chicago Weather: Sunny, chilly Tuesday
Man found shot in Red Line train near Englewood
COVID surge prompts UIC to start spring semester remote
More TOP STORIES News