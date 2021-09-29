coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,989 cases, 42 deaths

Statewide test positivity down to 3 percent, the lowest since July
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 2,989 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 42 related deaths Wednesday.

There have been 1,624,164 total COVID cases, including 24,934 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Statewide test positivity is down to 3 percent, the lowest figure reported since July 21, 2021.

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county



Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 113,859 specimens for a total of 31,697,700 since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday night, 1,901 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 451 patients were in the ICU and 241 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



A total of 14,527,925 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 22,497. On Tuesday, 25,596 vaccines were administered.

As of Wednesday, over 7 million people in Illinois are fully vaccinated. That's just over 55.1% of the state's population.

The CDC director has added frontline workers to the list of those eligible for booster shots, which also includes people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those 50 and above with chronic health care problems should get boosters 6 months after their first dose. The CDC said younger people with underlying health issues can decide for themselves.
With the CDC's recommendation, millions of Americans will now eligible for the booster shot, but the head of Pfizer said he believes there is enough supply to handle those people and those still awaiting their initial vaccination.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countyvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
United fires nearly 600 people for not following COVID vaccine mandate
IL reports 2,375 COVID cases, 33 deaths
IL reports 2,029 COVID cases, 5 deaths
IL reports 3,304 COVID cases, 40 deaths
TOP STORIES
Bears confirm deal to buy Arlington Park
Investigators call circumstances 'unusual' in death of Jelani Day
What Brian Laundrie was doing after he returned to FL without Petito
Family says mother died of COVID caught from daughter through school
Man, 72, shot with paintball gun over parking lot dispute, police say
How a government shutdown would impact everyday Americans
Benet Academy chancellor speaks out over lacrosse coach decision
Show More
Sweet video: Boy's emotional reunion with best friend who moved away
Supply chain problems spur holiday shopping concerns
YouTube removes 130K videos violating COVID vaccine policies
Will R Kelly songs face consequences following federal conviction?
Freebies, deals for National Coffee Day
More TOP STORIES News