Street on SW Side named in honor of CPD Officer James Svec, who died from COVID-19 complications

A street renaming was held at West 77th Place and South Kolmar Avenue for Chicago Police Officer James Svec, who died from COVID-19 complications.

A street renaming was held at West 77th Place and South Kolmar Avenue for Chicago Police Officer James Svec, who died from COVID-19 complications.

A street renaming was held at West 77th Place and South Kolmar Avenue for Chicago Police Officer James Svec, who died from COVID-19 complications.

A street renaming was held at West 77th Place and South Kolmar Avenue for Chicago Police Officer James Svec, who died from COVID-19 complications.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A street on Chicago's Southwest Side was named in honor of Chicago Police Officer James Svec.

It took place at West 77th Place and South Kolmar Avenue.

Svec died in December 2021 from complications from COVID-19, which he contracted in the line of duty.

He served with the department for 20 years.

After the ceremony, Svec's daughter talked about how she wants people to remember him.

"I want them to remember his awesome personality and the way that he lived life. Every day like it was his last, and he took every opportunity that he could," she said.

Svec's daughter said her parents bought their first home on the block in 1989.