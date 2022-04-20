coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,931 new cases, 9 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Local doctor weighs in on mask mandate changes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 3,931 new COVID cases and 20 related deaths Wednesday.

There have been at least 3,106,642 total COVID cases, including at least 33,546 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

SEE ALSO | Metra, Chicago CTA mask mandate, more lifted after Gov. Pritzker amends requirement

As of Tuesday night, 568 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 61 patients were in the ICU, and 29 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. IDPH reports 24% of ICU beds in the state are available.

SEE ALSO | Long COVID symptoms plague sufferers, but new studies could lead to treatments and relief

IDPH reports the seven-day average case rate in the state is at 20.1 cases per 100,000.

A total of 21,719,853 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday, and 64.59% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 18,128.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countyvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Illinois reports 2,471 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths
Illinois reports 1,303 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths
StoryCorps, connectRN collaborate to tell nurses' pandemic stories
Holiday gatherings of concern amid rising COVID cases
TOP STORIES
A$AP Rocky arrested at airport in connection with Hollywood shooting
North suburban man sold kilos of cocaine from his kitchen: feds
'It was broad daylight': Woman kidnapped in Schaumburg speaks out
Cattle hauler charged with DUI after cows spill onto I-80 in Joliet
Syracuse police investigating video of child being put in patrol car
FAA to continue 'zero tolerance' policy for unruly passengers
Chicago Weather: Effects of climate change on city
Show More
Demolition work begins at Englewood church destroyed by fire
Chicken sandwich craze goes Chinese at Chicago ghost kitchen
U.S. Secret Service officers fatally shoot 'intruder' in DC: Feds
Girlfriend claims self-defense in murder of Chicago rapper
Chicago Weather: Breezy with rain late Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News