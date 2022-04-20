Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,931 new cases, 9 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 3,931 new COVID cases and 20 related deaths Wednesday.There have been at least 3,106,642 total COVID cases, including at least 33,546 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.As of Tuesday night, 568 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 61 patients were in the ICU, and 29 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. IDPH reports 24% of ICU beds in the state are available.IDPH reports the seven-day average case rate in the state is at 20.1 cases per 100,000.A total of 21,719,853 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday, and 64.59% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 18,128.