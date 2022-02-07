coronavirus illinois

COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 4,701 new cases, 31 deaths

Illinois COVID statistics show positivity rate has declined
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

When is right time for schools to lift mask mandate?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 4,701 new COVID cases and related 31 deaths Monday.

There have been 2,971,516 total COVID cases, including 31,483 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

RELATED | What to know about BA.2, new omicron subvariant detected in several US states

On Saturday, there were 5,565 new cases and 3,687 on Sunday. There were 89 related deaths Saturday and 67 Sunday.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 7.2%.

RELATED | Illinois school mask mandate ruling forces districts to decide whether or not to make masks optional

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 106,566 new specimens for a total of 52,167,884 since the pandemic began.

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Sharon Robinson, a pediatrician with Northshore University Health System answers COVID-19 vaccine questions.



As of Sunday night, 2,744 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, Of those, 511 patients were in the ICU, and 291 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

SEE ALSO | Here's how to get free N95 masks from pharmacies or community health centers

A total of 23,202,545 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday, and 62.6% of the state's population is fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 25,238.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countyvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
IL schools forced to decide on mask mandate after judge's ruling
IL school mask mandate ruling puts districts on spot to enforce
COVID data continues to decline, giving hope restrictions could ease
Judge's ruling against mask mandate could shut schools down, IEA says
TOP STORIES
IL schools forced to decide on mask mandate after judge's ruling
Person shot on Dan Ryan; SB lanes shut down on Near South Side: ISP
2 killed in Batavia crash ID'd; 3 injured
Family demands answers after pregnant woman dies in CPD custody
Crystal Lake father gets tattoo to match daughter's heart surgery scar
Man seriously wounded in Wicker Park club shooting
Teen visiting from Mexico missing, last seen at Midway Airport: family
Show More
Chicago police warn of string of Englewood robberies
How to watch 2022 Oscar nominations announcement
Woman safe after being held by armed man in home: Lincolnwood police
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, colder Monday
More TOP STORIES News