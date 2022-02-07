COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 4,701 new cases, 31 deaths

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11532706" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Sharon Robinson, a pediatrician with Northshore University Health System answers COVID-19 vaccine questions.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 4,701 new COVID cases and related 31 deaths Monday.There have been 2,971,516 total COVID cases, including 31,483 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.On Saturday, there were 5,565 new cases and 3,687 on Sunday. There were 89 related deaths Saturday and 67 Sunday.The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 7.2%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 106,566 new specimens for a total of 52,167,884 since the pandemic began.As of Sunday night, 2,744 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, Of those, 511 patients were in the ICU, and 291 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 23,202,545 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday, and 62.6% of the state's population is fully vaccinated.The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 25,238.