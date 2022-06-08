COVID Update: IL reports 4,901 new cases, 18 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 4,901 new COVID cases and 18 new deaths Wednesday.
There have been at least 3,342,542 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and, at least 33,904 related deaths.
As of Tuesday night, 1,201 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 121 patients were in the ICU, and 36 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. IDPH reports 20% of ICU beds are available.
IDPH officials reported a seven-day case average of 40.1 per 100,000 people.
A total of 22,457,594 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday, and 65.01% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 13,066.
