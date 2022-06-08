coronavirus illinois

COVID Update: IL reports 4,901 new cases, 18 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

CDPH commissioner honored for work during COVID pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 4,901 new COVID cases and 18 new deaths Wednesday.

There have been at least 3,342,542 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and, at least 33,904 related deaths.

RELATED | Chicago COVID update: City moves to CDC's high risk level

As of Tuesday night, 1,201 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 121 patients were in the ICU, and 36 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. IDPH reports 20% of ICU beds are available.

IDPH officials reported a seven-day case average of 40.1 per 100,000 people.

A total of 22,457,594 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday, and 65.01% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 13,066.

RELATED | COVID reinfection likely to become more common without variant-specific vaccines, experts say
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countywinnebago countyevanstonvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
IL reports 4,861 new cases, 18 deaths
IL reports 4,131 new cases, zero deaths
Gospel Fest returns downtown after violence, COVID delays
CDC lowers COVID transmission risk in some Chicago area counties
TOP STORIES
Man charged in NW Side machete knife robberies: CPD
Target is ramping up discounts. Here's why
Man killed near Ford City Mall in 'gruesome attack,' CPD says
Chicago man hailed as hero for pulling another off CTA tracks
School administrators have physical confrontation with student | Video
'Chrisley Knows Best' couple found guilty on federal charges
Aurora Pride Parade permit revoked over lack of police staffing
Show More
5 killed, 5 hurt when van collides with truck in Arkansas
Foo Fighters announce Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts
Families of Uvalde, Buffalo victims testify in Congress
Suburban grocery store seeks world record for largest banana display
Chicago Weather: Rain and storms Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News