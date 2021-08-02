coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 1,687 cases, 3 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Could Chicago area see new COVID restrictions?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 1,687 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three related deaths Monday.

There have been 1,425,219 total COVID cases, including 23,451 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 25-Aug 1 is at 4.9%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 33,712 specimens for a total of 26,960,921 since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday night, 977 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those,212 patients were in the ICU and 84 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 13,290,344 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 27,396. On Sunday, 13,706 vaccines were administered.
