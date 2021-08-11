Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,993 cases, 9 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 3,993 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and ten related deaths Tuesday.
There have been 1,451,094 total COVID cases, including 23,551 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug 3-10 is at 5.7%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 61,435 specimens for a total of 27,464,864 since the pandemic began.
As of Tuesday night, 1,588 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 311 patients were in the ICU and 145 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 13,410,497 have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 23,631. On Tuesday, 17,068 vaccines were administered.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is launching a new immunization portal, Vax Verify, that will allow Illinois residents 18 years and older to check their COVID-19 vaccination record.
Vax Verify can be accessed at idphportal.illinois.gov.
