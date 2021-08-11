coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,993 cases, 9 deaths

IDPH launches Vax Verify portal
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
What's behind increase in COVID cases among children?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 3,993 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and ten related deaths Tuesday.

There have been 1,451,094 total COVID cases, including 23,551 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug 3-10 is at 5.7%.

Lambda and delta plus: What to know about other COVID variants detected in US

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 61,435 specimens for a total of 27,464,864 since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday night, 1,588 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 311 patients were in the ICU and 145 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 13,410,497 have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 23,631. On Tuesday, 17,068 vaccines were administered.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is launching a new immunization portal, Vax Verify, that will allow Illinois residents 18 years and older to check their COVID-19 vaccination record.

Vax Verify can be accessed at idphportal.illinois.gov.
