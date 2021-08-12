Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,114 cases, 24 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 3,114 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 24 related deaths Thursday.
There have been 1,454,208 total COVID cases, including 23,575 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug 4-11 is at 5.8%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 71,820 specimens for a total of 27,536,684 since the pandemic began.
As of Wednesday night, 1,608 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 324 patients were in the ICU and 152 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 13,463,308 have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 27,611. On Wednesday, 51,811 vaccines were administered.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is launching a new immunization portal, Vax Verify, that will allow Illinois residents 18 years and older to check their COVID-19 vaccination record.
Vax Verify can be accessed at idphportal.illinois.gov.
