Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,114 cases, 24 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
How soon could COVID vaccine booster shots be available?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 3,114 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 24 related deaths Thursday.

There have been 1,454,208 total COVID cases, including 23,575 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug 4-11 is at 5.8%.

COVID Chicago: City's top doctor says 'no evidence' Lollapalooza 2021 a super-spreader event

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 71,820 specimens for a total of 27,536,684 since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday night, 1,608 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 324 patients were in the ICU and 152 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 13,463,308 have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 27,611. On Wednesday, 51,811 vaccines were administered.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is launching a new immunization portal, Vax Verify, that will allow Illinois residents 18 years and older to check their COVID-19 vaccination record.

Vax Verify can be accessed at idphportal.illinois.gov.
