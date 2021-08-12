lollapalooza

COVID Chicago: City's top doctor to give details on any cases linked to Lollapalooza 2021

Lollapalooza super spreader? City officials have said they don't regret hosting Lolla, which saw crowds over 100K daily
By Maher Kawash
Chicago COVID: City's top doc to speak on cases linked to Lollapalooza

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two weeks ago Thursday, Lollapalooza kicked off.

And later Thursday morning, Chicago's top doctor, Dr. Allison Arwady, is expected to give some answers about cases linked to the big music festival.

Arwady will likely give information on how much some large gatherings across the city are affecting the rise in COVID cases.

It's been two weeks since Lollapalooza, so it's right in the timeline to see any infections linked to the festival.

RELATED: Lollapalooza Sunday: Music festival wraps up as one of city's largest events since pandemic

To this point, the city has held its ground, saying it does not regret hosting Lolla, which saw crowds of more than 100,000 people each day of the weekend festival.

Just days after that, a total of 100,000 more filled the streets of Belmont Avenue and Addison Street for the Northalsted Market Days, and, of course, the Crosstown Classic was on the same weekend.

As of Thursday morning in Chicago, new cases are up by 39% since last week, and COVID-related hospital visits are up by 6%.

There are some more large gatherings planned in Chicago next month, like the Pitchfork music festival.

Arwady is expected to speak on that and past events during the 9:30 a.m. press conference.
