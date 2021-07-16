Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 676 cases, 8 deaths

WATCH: Cook Co. officials give update on COVID delta variant

While Illinois' northern regions have more protection because of higher vaccination rates, Dr. Ngozi Ezike is warning residents that no one is out of the woods.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 676 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and eight related deaths Friday.There have been 1,399,946 total COVID cases, including 23,357 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 9-15 is at 2.3%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 33,502 specimens for a total of 26,292,979 since the pandemic began.As of Thursday night, 476 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 94 patients were in the ICU and 28 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 12,917,362 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 21,607. There were 21,607 vaccines administered in Illinois Thursday.Concerns over a surge in the delta variant are forcing some changes in Cook County, including a shift in the vaccination strategy.Cook County will be closing its three remaining mass vaccination sites next week since demand has trickled down to a few appointments a day.Cook County's shift of vaccine strategy to hyper local will focus specifically on the south suburbs, where a few have the lowest vaccinations rates in the entire Chicago metropolitan area.The more contagious delta variant has driven higher rates and hospitalizations statewide. Cook County officials say one of the biggest obstacles getting more people vaccinated are false rumors being circulated on social media.To get even more people vaccinated, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said she is strongly considering mandating the vaccine for all Cook County Health workers.DuPage County has been red-flagged by IDPH for rising COVID-19 hospitalizations.Karen Ayala, executive director of the DuPage County Health Department, said 99% of those hospitalized for the virus are unvaccinated.