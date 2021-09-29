Travel

Sen. Feinstein introduces bill requiring COVID vaccine, negative test for US air travel

EMBED <>More Videos

Feinstein introduces bill requiring COVID vaccine for US flights

WASHINGTON -- Senator Dianne Feinstein is taking a bold step against COVID-19 ahead of the upcoming holidays.

On Wednesday, she introduced a bill that would require all passengers on U.S. domestic flights to show proof of vaccination, a negative COVID test or show proof they have fully recovered from COVID-19.

The bill would also require the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to make recommendations for COVID-19 vaccine use in health care settings and among health care personnel in other settings.

In her tweet, Feinstein said "We can't allow upcoming holiday air travel to contribute to another surge in COVID cases".



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelwashingtonholidayair traveltravelcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcoronavirus testcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Bears confirm deal to buy Arlington Park
What Brian Laundrie was doing after he returned to FL without Petito
How a government shutdown would impact everyday Americans
IL reports 2,989 COVID cases, 42 deaths
Investigators call circumstances 'unusual' in death of Jelani Day
Here's when you can stream Disney's new Star Wars series
Family says mother died of COVID caught from daughter through school
Show More
Man, 72, shot with paintball gun over parking lot dispute, police say
Sweet video: Boy's emotional reunion with best friend who moved away
Supply chain problems spur holiday shopping concerns
YouTube removes 130K videos violating COVID vaccine policies
Will R Kelly songs face consequences following federal conviction?
More TOP STORIES News