COVID tests, vaccines recommended before holiday gatherings as busy travel season gets underway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- COVID cases are rising across the country including Illinois, with the omicron variant now detected in at least 46 states.While the delta variant is still responsible for most cases health officials are worried about a surge on top of a surge.This comes as many people plan to get together for Christmas.The holiday rush is on across the U.S. with more than 100 million people are expected to travel for Christmas and New Year's Eve, and that's twice the amount from Thanksgiving.Sunday, TSA agents screened more than two million people, for the third straight day.Americans continue to travel as the omicron variant is casting a shadow over the holiday season. That's why health experts are urging people to get vaccinated or avoid gathering if they're not."It's advisable to not travel, not attend that family gathering, if you're not vaccinated," said Dr. Kiran Joshi, senior medical officer with Cook County Health. "Regardless of vaccination status, please, please, please, at a minimum get tested before you go. You could get tested two to three days before the gathering and also test of the day of."AAA believes the busiest travel times will start Thursday and continue through January 2.